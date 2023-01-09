CPS urges students to test for COVID before returning to school

Chicago Public Schools officials are recommending students test for COVID-19 before returning to classrooms Monday in their first day back since winter break.

The school district sent out a reminder Sunday for students to take a rapid coronavirus test prior to returning to school. Mask wearing is also "strongly encouraged."

The guidance comes as a new omicron variant, known as XBB 1.5, is quickly spreading across the United States. The strain accounts for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Several Chicago Public Library locations have a limited supply of free rapid COVID tests.

Positive test results for CPS students should be reported here.