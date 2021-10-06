Person injured after crane collapses on Chicago's North Side

A construction crane collapsed onto a vehicle Wednesday on Chicago’s North Side.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. in the Edgewater neighborhood near the Bryn Mawr CTA platform.

One minor injury was reported.

There are currently delays on the CTA due to the collapse. Red and Purple Line trains are standing at Bryn Mawr. Crews are working to restore service.

No further details were immediately available.

Photos and video of the incident were posted on Twitter by @HuronTrader.

