article

A crane was stolen from a job site in Pilsen over the weekend.

Police say between Oct. 22 and 24 a crane being used in a construction project was taken from a property in the 700 block of West 17th Street.

Coen Carpentry Services confirms the crane pictured on their Facebook page is missing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area Three Detectives are investigating. No further information was release.