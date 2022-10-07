Crash in Back of the Yards leaves 7 injured

Seven people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A passenger van that was traveling southbound around 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection, police said.

The 58-year-old driver of the van was transported to Stroger Hospital. Five other passengers of the van were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Camry, a 71-year-old man, was taken too Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said no citations have been issued at this time.