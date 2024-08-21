Driver ejected, killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

The Illinois State Police launched an investigation into a deadly crash on Interstate 94 in Dolton Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway at Dolton Road around 2 a.m.

A car rear-ended a tow truck and the car's driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. They have not yet been identified.

All southbound lanes of I-94 are closed at 130th Street. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.