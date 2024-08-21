Expand / Collapse search

Driver ejected, killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

By Maggie Duly
Updated  August 21, 2024 6:25am CDT
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago

DOLTON, Ill. - The Illinois State Police launched an investigation into a deadly crash on Interstate 94 in Dolton Wednesday morning. 

Troopers responded to a two-car crash in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway at Dolton Road around 2 a.m. 

A car rear-ended a tow truck and the car's driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

All southbound lanes of I-94 are closed at 130th Street. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.