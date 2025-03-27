Crash near Midway Airport leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

The Brief A man was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday near Midway Airport. Police said a Ford Fusion attempted a U-turn and collided with a Hyundai Palisade on West 55th Street. The 28-year-old Fusion driver died at the hospital, while a passenger in his car and multiple occupants of the Palisade were also hospitalized with injuries.



A man was killed and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday near Midway Airport, authorities said.

Deadly Chicago crash

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. in the 5600 block of West 55th Street. According to police, a Ford Fusion traveling eastbound attempted a U-turn and collided with a westbound Hyundai Palisade.

The driver of the Fusion, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 31-year-old passenger in the Fusion was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Palisade, a 29-year-old man, was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition. Three passengers in the Palisade also suffered injuries: a 20-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition, a 32-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai in fair condition, and a 17-year-old girl was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported. Detectives with the Major Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.

Image 1 of 3 ▼