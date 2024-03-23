2 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville

A man was seriously injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville Saturday morning.

Police say the victim's Acura sedan stalled in the 900 block of North Lake Shire Drive around 1:30 a.m.

The man got out of his vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes, when he was hit by an SUV.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. A female passenger in the Acura was also transported to Northwestern in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on the scene.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.