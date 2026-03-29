What to know about Illinois basketball in the Final Four: Game time, opponent and more

For the first time in 21 years, Illinois basketball is one of the four remaining teams.

The NCAA's field of 68 is down to four. The Illini remain, along with UConn, Arizona and Michigan. One two can advance to the national title game and only one can win it all.

Here's how to watch the Illini against the Huskies, as Illinois basketball eyes a spot in the national championship game.

How to watch Illinois basketball vs. UConn

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS NCAA Tournament Live Stream

Radio: The Varsity Network

The Illini will get their shot at revenge.

Ian Eagle will have the play-by-play call. Bill Raftery and Grant Hill serving as game analysis for CBS. Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines.

Illini vs. Huskies start time

Date: Saturday, April 4

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Illinois

Time: 5:09 P.M.

The Illini will get their shot at revenge.

Connecticut has had its way with Illinois. The last time was a 74-61 loss to Dan Hurley's team in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 28. Before that, the Huskies eliminated the Illini in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Now, it's the Final Four. Illinois will get a chance to prove they're not the same team from November. Coach Brad Underwood believes that game was a turning point, especially for a player Keaton Wagler who emerged as one of the best players in the country after that.

"Once we got kind of past the UConn game, we put him on the ball a lot, and we said we're going to rock with this kid, and we're going to live and die," Underwood said Saturday night. "His decision-making was good. He had to have the ball more."

It wasn't just Wagler, Illinois got epic performances from David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic and the Ivisic brothers in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini, who were doubted after losing to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament, have found ways to defend at a high level and get out of the scoring droughts that plagued them in losses down the stretch.

Those losses feel like a fever dream, now.

Related article

Part of that is because Underwood and the rest of the Illinois roster shook off any greatly exaggerated rumors of their demise.

"Administrators win championships. It's having that support and people that fight for you and make it possible," Underwood said. "We play in the best league in the country, so anything's possible when it comes to winning a National Championship. But I never doubted -- and I don't want to sound arrogant. I've never doubted us getting to a Final Four would happen. I have thought we have had other teams capable. But I also know how doggone hard it is to do it. For that, I just say thank you. I say thank you to everybody involved. And I'm going to get emotional, but I've been doing this 39 years, and you dream about this as a kid, and I dreamt about doing it at Illinois."