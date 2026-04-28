Multi-vehicle crash involving semi slows I-57 traffic on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A semi-truck was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Halsted in Chicago. No injuries were reported; two lanes remain open.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck slowed traffic on Interstate 57 in Chicago Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

What we know:

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded around 7:55 a.m. to northbound I-57 near Halsted for a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a truck-tractor.

ISP said no injuries were reported and that two lanes have reopened to traffic.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash occurred and exactly how many vehicles were involved.

What's next:

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.