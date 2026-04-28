Multi-vehicle crash involving semi slows I-57 traffic on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck slowed traffic on Interstate 57 in Chicago Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.
What we know:
According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded around 7:55 a.m. to northbound I-57 near Halsted for a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a truck-tractor.
ISP said no injuries were reported and that two lanes have reopened to traffic.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how the crash occurred and exactly how many vehicles were involved.
What's next:
ISP said the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.