Creator of Chia Pet and 'The Clapper' dies at 91

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The creator of the Chia Pet, a native Chicagoan, has died.

Joseph Pedott was a University of Illinois graduate who began his career in advertising. He reportedly came up with the concept for his famous product when he learned about a terra cotta planter that had grown Chia sprouts at a houseware trade show in 1980.

Pedott also went on to invent 'The Clapper', another famous 80s product.

Pedott was 91 years old.