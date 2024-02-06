Crest Hill man arrested after teen found shot in backyard

article

A Crest Hill man was arrested this week in connection to a shooting that occurred last year in Joliet.

Juan Basurto, 18, was taken into custody Monday for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

At about 1:42 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2023, Joliet officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pleasant Street for a report of a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old boy in the backyard of a residence, who was shot in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Basurto, and he was taken into custody on Feb. 5.

He was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

No additional information was made available.