Lockdown lifted at Crete-Monee High School following 'unfounded' threat

Students at Crete-Monee High School in Will County were released from lockdown after an unfounded threat Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:38 p.m., the school updated their website alerting parents and the community about a "High Level Incident."

Officials said there were rumors of a possible weapon in the building.

Students gathered in classrooms as local law enforcement were on the scene investigating.

The school released a statement about an hour later saying the investigation was completed and there was no threat.