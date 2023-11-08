Expand / Collapse search

Lockdown lifted at Crete-Monee High School following 'unfounded' threat

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Will County
CRETE, Ill. - Students at Crete-Monee High School in Will County were released from lockdown after an unfounded threat Wednesday afternoon. 

At 12:38 p.m., the school updated their website alerting parents and the community about a "High Level Incident." 

Officials said there were rumors of a possible weapon in the building. 

Students gathered in classrooms as local law enforcement were on the scene investigating. 

The school released a statement about an hour later saying the investigation was completed and there was no threat. 