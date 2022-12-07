Crew robbed 6 people on same morning across Chicago's West Side

A crew went on an armed robbery spree Monday morning, targeting at least six pedestrians across Chicago's West Side.

In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and exited the car before approaching victims and demanding their belongings at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

In two of the incidents, the suspects pistol-whipped the victims, police said.

The armed robberies took place at the following times on Monday:

At 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street in East Garfield Park

At 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street in East Garfield Park

At 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Grand Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 9:28 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Thomas Street in Humboldt Park

Police describe the suspects as between the ages of 13 and 35, dressed in all black, wearing black ski masks and armed with black handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.