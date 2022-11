Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported according to CFD.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.