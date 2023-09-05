Crews search for swimmer who went missing mile out in Lake Michigan

Chicago first responders are searching for a swimmer who went missing a mile offshore of Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a person who went for a swim off of a 27-foot boat and never surfaced roughly one mile out from McCormick Place.

Fire officials said as of 10:30 a.m., the swimmer still had not been found and called the search a "recovery operation."

CPD's marine unit and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

At least four people died and others were hospitalized after drowning incidents in Lake Michigan over Labor Day weekend.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.