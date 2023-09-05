Body of man recovered from Lake Michigan near 49th Street Beach

A man died after going swimming in Lake Michigan Monday night.

A witness told police that several people jumped in the water around 10:22 p.m. near 49th Street Beach but a 27-year-old did not resurface, police said.

The CPD marine unit responded to the scene and pulled the man from the water. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Area One detectives are investigating.

There were a handful of drowning-related incidents during Labor Day weekend. Two bodies were pulled from Lake Michigan hours apart Friday morning on Chicago's North Side. A teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday after going missing for a period of time in Lake Michigan in East Chicago.