Lake Michigan rescue: Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Montrose Harbor

A woman is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan Tuesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

The 46-year-old did not resurface after diving into the water around 2 a.m. near the south end of Montrose Harbor.

The Chicago police marine unit recovered the woman from the harbor and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

There were a handful of drowning-related incidents during Labor Day weekend. Two bodies were pulled from Lake Michigan hours apart Friday morning on Chicago's North Side. A teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday after going missing for a period of time in Lake Michigan in East Chicago.

A man also died after going swimming Monday night near 49th Street Beach.