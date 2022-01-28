Crews still cleaning up snow after lake effect dumps 7+ inches on Chicago area

More than 24 hours after lake effect snow starting falling in Chicago, cleanup efforts were still underway in the city and suburbs.

By Friday evening, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) transitioned its fleet of more than 200 snow vehicles from clearing main roads to tackling side streets.

"Working around the clock, making sure they keep plowing until they are clean," said Alderwoman Silvana Tabares.

Residents can even use a live map to track the nearest plows.

The DSS manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway. In addition to plows, salt trucks have been hitting the streets since Thursday evening.

One of the hardest hit areas was near Midway Airport, where at least seven inches of snow fell.

"It just happened to land off my day off of work, so that helps," said Frankie Valencia.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The north shore suburbs were also slammed.

A messy morning in Evanston made for slower commutes, while in Wilmette, eight inches of snow led to a busy day outdoors.

Advertisement

"If it’s not wet, it’s fluffy, I can move it with the shovel. Once the city comes through with the trucks, then it’s really, really wet, then I need the snow blower," said Louis Rice, who was clearing snow from the steps and sidewalks of the First Congregational Church of Wilmette. "I love moving snow, I love being out in the weather."