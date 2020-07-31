Crews suspend search near Navy Pier after overturned paddle board found

Authorities suspended their search Friday afternoon for a possible person in the water after an overturned paddle board was found an hour earlier near Navy Pier.

A helicopter and boats were called to the area about 11:40 a.m. Friday after the board was spotted with no occupant, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Crews did a grid search with the help of the Coast Guard until about 1 p.m., when the search was suspended, Chicago police said. It’s unclear if anyone was missing in the water.