Crime Stoppers offer rewards to get justice for Chicago murder victims

Cook County Crime Stoppers are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest in four separate homicides.

The non-profit organization assists law enforcement with their anonymous tip line.

On Saturday, the group will be handing out fliers from 10:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m.

They'll start in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue where 61-year-old Derrick Robertson was killed on Oct. 29.

At 11:15 a.m. they will hand out fliers for Matthew Miller in the 2500 block of South Blue Island. Miller was 15 years old when he was shot and killed on Nov. 24, 2021 while waiting for a ride-share.

Jada Jefferson, 23, was shot to death in Grand Crossing on Oct. 7. Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers for her at 12:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street.

Lastly, they'll head to the 5200 block of West 64th Place where 23-year-old Misael Sanchez was shot and killed on Sept. 4.

Any cases that happen in Chicago have a cash reward of $15,000, according to the Crime Stoppers' website.