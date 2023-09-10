Crischette Wilson: Missing girl last seen Saturday in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing girl, Crischette Wilson, last seen in Roseland.

Wilson, 11, was last seen on Saturday near 112th and King Drive.

She had blue balls in her hair, and wearing a blue T-shirt, green tie-dyed multi-colored shorts, green and white gym shoes. She was carrying a black backpack with white lettering. She is 5'1" tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Wilson likes to hang around Palmer Park.

If you have information, call Chicago Police at 312-747-8274.