Opponents worry criminals will slip through the cracks as cash bail in Illinois is officially eliminated

By FOX 32 News
Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Paying bail to get out of jail while awaiting trial in Illinois is now a thing of the past. 

Illinois is the only state to do away with this pre-trial measure.

Back in July, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the landmark criminal justice reform law did not violate the state’s constitution.

On Monday, a group of Democratic lawmakers and local activists applauded the move.

"Money bond was a deplorable practice. A practice that forced many Black and brown families to pay a ransom, and if not paid, a loved one's presumption of innocence, physical safety or access to a fair outcome was forfeited," said Cook County Public Defender Sharone R. Mitchell Jr.

The SAFE-T Act, as it was known, was debated for more than two years. Now, officials say they will be watching closely to make sure the Pre-trial Fairness Act is implemented everywhere.

Opponents are concerned this new law will allow dangerous criminals to slip through the cracks and ultimately increase crime.