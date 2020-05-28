Crowd tries to free man arrested while police break up repast in Lawndale, 6 charged

Six men face charges after a crowd allegedly tried to free a man being arrested Thursday night at a Lawndale memorial service attended by about 100 people.

The incident began when police arrested a man with a gun in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.

Officers placed him in a police cruiser about 10:30 p.m. then a crowd surrounded the vehicle and tried pulling on the doors to let him out, police said. Several people were arrested, and no injuries were reported.

Charges are filed against:

Quincy Phillips, 23, of Lawndale, a felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon;

Kentrall Hayes, 20, of Austin, two felony counts of battery to an officer, three misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer;

Darrell Crawford, 32, of Lawndale, a felony count of battery to an officer, one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer;

Jaques Bryant, 24, of East Garfield Park, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer;

Quincy Phillips, 41, of Austin, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, a misdemeanor count each of battery and mob action; and

Lazaris Mabins, 25, of West Town, a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

[L-R] Kentrall Hayes, 20; Darrell Crawford, 32; and Quincy Phillips, 41.

They are all expected to appear for bail hearings later Thursday.