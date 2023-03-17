Crowds expected to pack Chicago for official St. Patrick's Day celebration

It is St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago, and the festivities are just getting underway.

The city's parade and river dyeing may have taken place last weekend, but there are more shenanigans taking place this weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day marks one of the busiest drinking days of the year, and of course, there is no shortage of green beer.

At Timothy O'Toole's in Streeterville, the party began at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sporting green from head to toe, many customers were starting the celebratory weekend early.

At Butch McGuire’s, hundreds of hand-crafted decorations adorn the walls and ceiling, with first-time and longtime patrons taking it all in.

The celebrations kicked off last Saturday when about 40 pounds of dye was dumped in the river, but many say there's no other time like March 17th to enjoy the fun.

"One group that left a little while ago has been coming since ’78 and they’re a lot of fun to see. The customers come back over and over again," said Bobby McGuire, owner of Butch McGuire’s.

"The energy in Chicago is just so unique for St. Patrick’s Day, I feel like it’s just something you have to experience. Everyone is just so happy to be here," said Olivia Prezzano.

"My tradition is pretty simple, have some green beer! Come here and enjoy friends and have fun," said Al Connor.

Speaking of beer, WalletHub says a whopping $6.8 billion is spent on beer alone on St. Patrick’s Day.

As of 4 p.m., there were no lines at the bars on Division Street just yet, but we can assure you those will be forming very soon.