Crown Point schools close Friday due to power outages

Schools in Crown Point, Indiana, closed on Friday due to power outages caused by strong storms Friday evening.

The Crown Point Community School Corporation (CPCSC) made the announcement around 5 a.m. on Friday, saying power had been knocked out at several facilities.

No classes will be held and there will be no e-learning, officials said, adding that the canceled day will be made up at the end of the school year.

Severe storms swept through the region on Thursday evening, bringing down trees, power lines, and causing widespread damage.

The CPCSC serves roughly 9,000 students from PreK through high school in Lake County, Indiana.