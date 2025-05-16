Chicago storm cleanup: Over 40K without power after destructive winds, hail

The Brief Severe storms swept through the Chicago area Thursday, bringing down trees, power lines, and causing widespread damage. More than 700 tree-related emergencies were reported, with city crews prioritizing blocked streets to keep routes open for first responders. Over 40,000 ComEd customers were left without power as cleanup and restoration efforts continued.



Cleanup efforts are underway across the Chicago area after a powerful line of storms rolled through the region Thursday, toppling trees, knocking out power and leaving a trail of damage in multiple neighborhoods and suburbs.

ComEd reported as of 7 a.m. that more than 40,000 customers were still without power Friday morning as crews worked to restore service.

High winds brought down a traffic light pole in Villa Park, blocking roadways, while in Lombard, massive trees fell into yards and onto homes. In Gardner, a town in Grundy County, the fire chief reported approximately eight downed utility poles and several trees that pierced roofs and flattened small sheds. On Chicago’s Northwest Side, a large tree crushed a vehicle near Panama and Cornelia avenues — the car was barely visible under the wreckage.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation reported more than 700 tree-related service requests citywide as of Thursday evening, most concentrated in the city’s northern neighborhoods. Forestry crews have been deployed to assess and remove fallen trees, limbs, and debris from roadways and sidewalks, prioritizing blocked streets to maintain emergency access for first responders.

What they're saying:

"Quick and unobstructed access is essential for first responders to reach residents in need, respond to medical emergencies, and address hazardous conditions swiftly," the department said in a statement, adding that safety remains the City’s top priority.

City officials urged residents to exercise caution when traveling near damaged trees or debris and to report downed trees by calling 311 or using the CHI 311 mobile app.