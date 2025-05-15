LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms roll into Chicago area — hail, tornadoes possible

Weather Watches and Warnings

A Tornado Watch has been issued for McHenry County until 10 p.m. and all of Chicagoland/NW Indiana until 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Winnebago County until 5:30 p.m.

Live Updates:

5:24 p.m. - Ground Stop at O'Hare Airport

A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare International Airport until 6:15 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the Chicago area.

5:15 p.m. - Tornado Watch issued for Chicagoland

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all parts of Chicagoland, including Northwest Indiana, until 10 p.m. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any storms that become severe.

4:51 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Winnebago County until 5:30 p.m. Wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible.

4:30 p.m. - Beyoncé concert delayed due to weather

A spokesperson with Soldier Field confirmed to FOX 32 on Thursday that Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show will not start before 9 p.m. due to the weather in the Chicago area. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

Full Forecast :

A week-long severe weather threat ramps up Thursday across the Midwest, with Chicago, Milwaukee and other major cities bracing for powerful storms capable of producing hurricane-force wind gusts, baseball-size hail or larger, and strong tornadoes.

Thursday is also shaping up to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Chicago’s record high for May 15 is 91 degrees, and it may be challenged.

The National Weather Service and NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center have placed more than 23 million people—including residents in Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison and St. Paul—under a Level 3 enhanced risk on the 5-point severe thunderstorm scale.

Storms are expected to develop by mid-afternoon as a cold front collides with deep Gulf moisture and atmospheric instability. Supercells may form first, followed by a line of storms sweeping northeast through the evening hours.

Some storms could bring hail over 2 inches in diameter, 75+ mph wind gusts, and tornadoes rated EF-2 or stronger.

Severe weather timeline

Featured article

What to do in a hail storm

If you're caught in a storm with large hail while driving:

Pull off the road if possible and point your vehicle into the wind. The windshield is the strongest window. DO NOT park under overpasses. This can block the flow of traffic, including for emergency vehicles. Cover yourself in case the windshield shatters. Jackets or floor mats are a good option.

Record high temperature

Chicago set a new record high temperature at O'Hare Airport on Thursday. We hit 92 degrees. The previous record was 91, set in 1962.

Future forecast

What's next:

Thursday night will bring clearing skies and lows in the low 60s, but the severe threat returns Friday afternoon and evening with more storms likely, some potentially strong to severe again.

The weekend turns cooler and calmer, with sunshine expected and highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Partly sunny skies and more mid-60s highs are forecast for Monday, with additional rain chances arriving Tuesday and Wednesday.