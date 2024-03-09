Expand / Collapse search

Slam dunk! CrumBULLS cookie will debut next week at all 31 Chicagoland Crumbl stores

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
CrumBULLS cookie at Crumble Cookie stores in Chicago. 

CHICAGO - A new Chicago Bulls-themed cookie is coming to all 31 Chicagoland Crumbl Cookie stores next week.

From March 11 - March 16, fans can snag a specialty CrumBULLS cookie!

The sweet treat has a dark chocolate base that is rolled in cookies and cream crumbs and topped with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting. And of course, a Bulls topper, according to Crumbl. 

 "Partnering with the Bulls has been a childhood dream come true for me," said the owner of four Chicago Crumbl stores, Billy Badruddin. "As a die-hard fan myself, bringing the CrumBULLS cookie to our loyal customers is a true honor." 

Crumbl has another surprise for Bulls fans that will last through the team's entire season. 

If the Bulls win a match at home, fans who scanned the QR code on the jumbotron at the start of the game will get a promo code over email for a free chocolate chip cookie. 

The renowned cookie chain rotates its flavors weekly. To keep up with the store's offerings, or to find the location nearest you, follow this link