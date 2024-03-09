Slam dunk! CrumBULLS cookie will debut next week at all 31 Chicagoland Crumbl stores

article

A new Chicago Bulls-themed cookie is coming to all 31 Chicagoland Crumbl Cookie stores next week.

From March 11 - March 16, fans can snag a specialty CrumBULLS cookie!

The sweet treat has a dark chocolate base that is rolled in cookies and cream crumbs and topped with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting. And of course, a Bulls topper, according to Crumbl.

"Partnering with the Bulls has been a childhood dream come true for me," said the owner of four Chicago Crumbl stores, Billy Badruddin. "As a die-hard fan myself, bringing the CrumBULLS cookie to our loyal customers is a true honor."

Crumbl has another surprise for Bulls fans that will last through the team's entire season.

If the Bulls win a match at home, fans who scanned the QR code on the jumbotron at the start of the game will get a promo code over email for a free chocolate chip cookie.

The renowned cookie chain rotates its flavors weekly. To keep up with the store's offerings, or to find the location nearest you, follow this link.