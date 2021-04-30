Crystal Lake food pantry vandalized; no suspect in custody

article

A food pantry in Crystal Lake was vandalized on Friday.

The pantry is located at Canterbury Elementary School, 875 Canterbury Dr.

The school is asking for residents to keep an eye on the pantry as the incident is being investigated by police.

"Not only is this shameful and cruel but we can all agree that this is unacceptable in Crystal Lake," said the Crystal Lake Police Department on Facebook.

If you are looking to donate, Food can still be brought to the main office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

You can also leave the items inside the pantry.

If you have any information regarding the incident, police are encouraging you to come forward.