Crystal Lake man arrested for allegedly distributing child porn: police

Crystal Lake Police arrested a man Tuesday during an investigation into the distribution of child pornography online.

The incident was brought in front of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes Crystal Lake Police.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was approved for the residence of 18-year-old Dylan Morris of the 200 block of Wallace Avenue.

Morris was taken into custody on four counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography and four counts of possessing reproductions of child pornography on a computer.

Dylan L Morris (Crystal Lake Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the above incident can contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620, or send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).