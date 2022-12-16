Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

article

A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year.

Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in bon court on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.