Suburban man robbed woman of her purse while she was shopping: prosecutors

A Crystal Lake man has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly stealing a woman's purse on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to a robbery report at the Shop & Save Market. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Maximus Herman approached the victim, grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and ran out of the store.

The woman chased him and a struggle ensued after Herman was unable to enter a getaway vehicle, according to prosecutors. During the struggle, the victim fell and bruised her elbow.

Herman then again ran off with her purse but was tackled in the parking lot by an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody by Downers Grove police.

Maximus Herman

"It is alleged that Mr. Herman robbed an innocent woman of her purse while she was shopping at a local market," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"The type of brazen behavior allegedly exhibited by Mr. Herman will not be tolerated in DuPage County. I want to remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings, particularly during the busy holiday shopping season. We are all thankful that the victim in this case was not seriously injured. I thank the Illinois State Trooper for his quick response when he saw a defenseless woman alone and in trouble."

Herman is charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He's due back in court on Dec. 18.