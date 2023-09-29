Crystal Lake South High School shows their spirit this Orange Friday

The Crystal Lake South High School Gators revved up their Pep Rally for Orange Friday.

The rowdy reptiles football team faces Huntley High School tonight.

The school’s football team, marching band, cheerleaders, dance and flag teams, along with leaders of all the school’s clubs joined in to celebrate school spirit.

Lindsey Orzehoski, a junior on the student council said, "I love this community because it’s a great place to grow as an individual, whether you’re in sports or in lots of clubs or in the music department, it’s just a great place to learn how to be yourself, and it’s a great community because everyone supports each other. I love it."

Kailey Dittrich, a senior, is a section leader in the school band, participates in madrigals, theater and Gator Buddies, the special needs and inclusion group.

"We’ve learned social skills and getting them integrated in our school. So they’re going to be in our fall play and every year, we have a basketball game that the whole school comes to cheer them on. It’s really awesome," Dittrich said.

Nico Velasco, a senior, plays on the school’s soccer team and he says the seaosn is off to a great start.

"The season’s amazing so far, thanks to the amazing brotherhood that we have. Every soccer season I thank my brothers from the bottom of my heart and the amazing coaching staff. The teachers and everybody make this environment so great overall," Velasco said.

Principal Kim Bromley is in her first year at Crystal Lake South. So far, she is impressed.

"As you can see, our student body is just phenomenal. Our staff here is second to none. And it is just such a welcoming environment, and I’m blessed to be here."

FOX 32 presented Principal Bromley with a personalized orange Chicago Bears jersey for hosting our weekly Orange Friday pep rally as the band and students serenaded her with the song, "Hey Baby."