CTA's Austin Green Line station to get major accessibility upgrades

The Brief The CTA has started a $25.6 million project to upgrade the Austin Green Line station, making it fully accessible under the All Stations Accessibility Program. The renovations include an elevator, escalator, ADA-compliant ramps, reconstructed stairs, and an extended platform. Construction begins in June and will continue through early 2026, with federal and state funds covering the costs.



Improvements to the Austin station on the CTA's Green Line are on the way.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $25 million station reconstruction project on Monday.

The backstory:

The goal is to make the station fully accessible to those with disabilities as part of the CTA's All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP). The initiative aims to make the entire rail system fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by 2038.

More than 70 percent of all CTA stations are currently ADA-accessible.

"Unfortunately, too many of our residents faced unnecessary barriers that have made it difficult for them to have access to vital services, particularly our public transportation system. Accessibility should not be seen as a luxury. In fact, it should be a part of the fundamental rights that secures our humanity," Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the groundbreaking.

The Austin Green Line station, originally built in 1899 and last upgraded in 1962, will undergo extensive renovations, including the addition of an elevator and escalator, new ADA-compliant ramps, reconstructed stairs, and an extended platform. Construction is set to begin in June and continue through early 2026. While the main entrance will close during the work, auxiliary entrances will remain open for riders.

By the numbers:

Federal and state funding will cover the $25.6 million project, with $20.3 million from the Surface Transportation Program and $5.3 million from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.

Since the ASAP Plan launched in 2018, CTA has secured $740.8 million in funding for accessibility improvements. Officials continue seeking additional funding to complete the remaining stations under the initiative’s later phases.