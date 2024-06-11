Teenager charged in violent robbery on CTA Blue Line: police

A 15-year-old boy was charged following a violent armed robbery on the CTA Blue Line over the weekend.

Police said the offender beat and robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint while on a train near the Blue Line Racine Station near University Village.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 8 at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The offender was charged with felony armed robbery and aggravated battery.

No additional information was available.