CTA Blue Line service disrupted Friday morning after medical emergency

The Brief Blue Line trains were halted Friday morning between Damen and LaSalle. A medical emergency on the tracks caused the disruption. Shuttle buses are running to connect the affected stations.



Blue Line riders faced delays Friday morning after a medical emergency on the tracks led to a service suspension between Damen and LaSalle stations.

What we know:

Shortly before 6 a.m., the CTA announced Blue Line trains were temporarily not running between Damen and LaSalle due to a medical emergency.

As a result, trains were operating in two separate sections: one from O’Hare to Damen and the other from LaSalle to Forest Park.

To help riders connect between the two sections, shuttle buses were running in both directions between Damen and LaSalle.

What we don't know:

The CTA has not released details about the medical emergency, or how long the delay was expected to last.

What's next:

The CTA said crews were working to restore service as quickly as possible. They are recommending riders consider alternate routes.

Bus lines that may be available:

#56 Milwaukee

#70 Division

#66 Chicago

#65 Grand

#20 Madison

Riders should allow for extra travel time, the CTA said.