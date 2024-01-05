CTA Blue Line service temporarily suspended at O'Hare Airport after discovery of body on tracks

CTA Blue Line service at O'Hare Airport was temporarily suspended on Friday after the discovery of a body on the train tracks near Terminal 5.

The individual was found around 3 p.m., according to Chicago police and the CTA. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

Meanwhile, the CTA says trains are currently operating only between Rosemont and Forest Park. Shuttle buses are available between Rosemont and O'Hare to provide connecting service through the affected area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.