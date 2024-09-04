CTA Blue Line shooting: New video shows witness jumping from moving train car, suspect walking away

The Brief Surveillance video from the CTA Blue Line shooting shows a witness jumping from a moving train car before the suspect walks on the platform. The shooting, which killed four people, is being called a "random act of violence" by police. The suspect, Rhanni S. Davis, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.



Newly released surveillance video from the deadly shooting on a CTA Blue Line train reveals a witness jumping out of a moving train car moments before the alleged gunman was seen calmly walking on the platform after the gunfire.

Rhanni S. Davis, 30, now faces four counts of first-degree murder following the incident that took place early Monday morning.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said investigators are still searching for a motive, if there is even one.

"I think it’s safe to say this was a random attack," she said.

A different surveillance video, which has not yet been made public, reportedly shows Davis walking through the first train car around 5:30 a.m., allegedly opening fire on three passengers who were asleep on the westbound Blue Line train. The suspect then crossed over into the next train car and shot a fourth victim. The fourth victim raised his hands in a defensive position before the suspect shot him, prosecutors said.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Margaret Miller, 60-year-old Adrian Collins, and 28-year-old Simeon Bihesi. The fourth victim, a 52-year-old man, has not yet been publicly named by officials.

Police said surveillance footage shows the chilling moments leading up to and following the shooting. A witness, caught in the chaos, is seen leaping from the moving train just moments before the suspect walks down the platform at the Harlem stop.

Davis allegedly fled the scene but was taken into custody by Chicago police on a Pink Line train later that morning. Officers recovered a Glock 43, and ballistics confirmed it was the weapon used in the shooting.

Officials believe the shooting occurred just before the Harlem stop, with CTA workers discovering the victims at the end of the line in Forest Park.

Investigators continue to look into Davis's background. Reports indicate he has a criminal history and was previously a licensed security guard and firearms instructor. Despite this, Forest Park police said they had no prior contact with him, though CTA workers at the Forest Park station recalled seeing him in the area before and had even reported him to police two weeks prior.

Davis appeared in court on Wednesday and was denied bond. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.