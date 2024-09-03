Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 4 people on CTA Blue Line train; 2 victims identified

A Chicago man is now facing multiple murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed four people on a CTA Blue Line train on Monday in what police are calling a 'random act of violence."

Rhanni S. Davis, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, four victims were sleeping on a westbound Blue Line train when they were allegedly shot to death by Davis. The train arrived at the Forest Park station located at 711 Des Plaines Ave. and CTA workers notified police.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Two of the victims were identified as 60-year-old Adrian Collins and 28-year-old Simeon Bihesi. Both died from gunshot wounds.

The other two victims have not yet been identified. However, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said one was a female and one was a male.

Davis allegedly fled the scene but was later found by Chicago police on a CTA Pink Line train. He was taken into custody and police said a gun was recovered during the arrest.

Police said surveillance video allegedly showed Davis walk through the first train car and shoot three of the victims that were not seated together. The first two were seated a few seats apart. The third victim was further down in the train car.

The fourth victim was in a different car.

MORE: Forest Park CTA shooting: 4 fatally shot in 'isolated random act' on Blue Line; suspect in custody

Police believe the shooting occurred at or before the Harlem stop and CTA employees found the victims at the end of the line in Forest Park.

Forest Park Police Detectives along with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting.