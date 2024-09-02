Forest Park CTA Blue Line shooting leaves 4 dead, suspect in custody

The Brief Four people were fatally shot on a CTA Blue Line train at the Forest Park station early Monday morning. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended by Chicago police on a CTA Pink Line train; a gun was recovered during the arrest. Blue Line service was temporarily halted between Forest Park and Austin as police investigated.



Four people were shot and killed on a CTA Blue Line train Monday morning at the Forest Park station. Police said a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on a westbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park station located at 711 Des Plaines Ave., according to Forest Park police.

Police found three victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene but was later identified by Chicago police on a CTA Pink Line train where they were taken into custody. Police said a gun was recovered during the arrest.

No information has been given about the victims' identities or ages.

Blue Line service was temporarily halted between Forest Park and Austin as police investigated. Shuttle buses were being provided in both directions between the two stations.

The CTA released the following statement in response to the shooting:

Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train.

As soon as this matter was reported, CTA immediately deployed resources to assist the Forest Park Police in their investigation into the matter, including review of all possible security camera footage, which proved to be vital in aiding local enforcement.

We commend both the Forest Park Police Department for their thorough and collaborative efforts to provide information to partner agencies; as well as the Chicago Police Department whose quick actions led to the apprehension of a suspect in this matter.

CTA will continue to work with local law enforcement as part of this ongoing investigation.

Forest Park police along with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Forest Park police at (708) 366-2425.

This story is developing. FOX 32 has a crew at the scene of the shooting. Check back for updates.