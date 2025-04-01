Chicago burglaries: 13 businesses hit in under an hour on NW Side

The Brief Chicago police are warning Northwest Side businesses about a series of commercial burglaries involving masked offenders breaking in and stealing cash register drawers. The suspects, driving a red Kia Sportage and a black Hyundai Elantra, targeted multiple businesses by smashing windows or doors. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives.



Chicago police alerted business owners on the Northwest Side after a series of burglaries last month involving a group of masked suspects breaking into businesses and stealing cash register drawers.

Thirteen burglaries were reported in under an hour on March 11, according to a CPD business alert.

In each incident, the suspects were seen driving a red Kia Sportage or a black Hyundai Elantra. They forcibly entered businesses by smashing windows or front glass doors before stealing cash.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

4100 block of W Peterson Ave at 03:55 a.m.

4100 block of W Peterson Ave at 03:55 a.m.

4700 block of W Foster Ave at 04:00 a.m.

4700 block of W Foster Ave at 04:00 a.m.

4700 block of W Foster Ave at 04:00 a.m.

4700 block of W Foster Ave at 04:00 a.m.

4700 block of W Foster Ave at 04:00 a.m.

6000 block of N Cicero Ave at 04:05 a.m.

7200 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:43 a.m.

7200 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:43 a.m.

7200 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:43 a.m.

7100 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:49 a.m.

7100 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:49 a.m.

Police described the suspects as four-to-five males dressed in dark clothing, wearing masks and gloves.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives at (312)-746-7384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference # P25-5-009A.