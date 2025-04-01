Expand / Collapse search

Chicago burglaries: 13 businesses hit in under an hour on NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 1, 2025 6:52am CDT
Sauganash
The Brief

    • Chicago police are warning Northwest Side businesses about a series of commercial burglaries involving masked offenders breaking in and stealing cash register drawers. 
    • The suspects, driving a red Kia Sportage and a black Hyundai Elantra, targeted multiple businesses by smashing windows or doors. 
    • Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives.

CHICAGO - Chicago police alerted business owners on the Northwest Side after a series of burglaries last month involving a group of masked suspects breaking into businesses and stealing cash register drawers.

Thirteen burglaries were reported in under an hour on March 11, according to a CPD business alert.

In each incident, the suspects were seen driving a red Kia Sportage or a black Hyundai Elantra. They forcibly entered businesses by smashing windows or front glass doors before stealing cash.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • 4100 block of W Peterson Ave at 03:55 a.m.
  • 4700 block of W Foster Ave at 04:00 a.m.
  • 6000 block of N Cicero Ave at 04:05 a.m.
  • 7200 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:43 a.m.
  • 7100 block of N Harlem Ave at 04:49 a.m. 
Police described the suspects as four-to-five males dressed in dark clothing, wearing masks and gloves.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives at (312)-746-7384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference # P25-5-009A.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

