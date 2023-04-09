CTA Blue Line train fatally strikes man on Near West Side

A man was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train on the Near West Side Sunday morning.

Police say the man was struck and severed at the mid-body in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue around 4 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. He has not been identified.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Pulaski and LaSalle due to the investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.