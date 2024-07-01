CTA bus shooting: Rider killed, driver wounded by gunfire on South Side

A CTA bus rider was killed and the driver was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side.

Two males started fighting on the back of a CTA bus just after midnight when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 3400 block of South State Street, police said. A man in his late 20s was shot once in the chest. The bus driver was also shot in the shoulder.

The driver stopped the bus and the shooter ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where the passenger was pronounced dead and the bus driver was listed in good condition. The Cook County medical examiner has not yet released the identity of the passenger who was killed.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.