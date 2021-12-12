CTA bus shot on I-57 Saturday night

An expressway shooting involving a CTA bus driver occurred late Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.

State Police said around 10:30 p.m., officials responded to Interstate 57 near 115th street for reports of an expressway shooting involving a CTA bus.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The bus driver was the only person on board, and no injuries were reported, according to state police.

The northbound side of the interstate was closed for an investigation, and all lanes were reopened around 1:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about the incident is asked to contact Illinois State Police by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

There is no further information at this time.

The incident occurred just hours after CTA employees blocked Michigan Avenue in Chicago, trying to bring attention to the dangers they face on the job.

Union representatives said almost 400 drivers have been attacked in 2021.