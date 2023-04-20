CTA bus shot up on Chicago's Far South Side

A woman was shot at while exiting a CTA bus Wednesday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was getting off the bus around 9:40 p.m. when she saw someone she knew standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East 131st Street, police said.

The suspect started shooting in her direction as she exited the bus before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The woman was not struck by the gunfire and refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

The bus was struck several times.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.