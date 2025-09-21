Chicago bus slams into house after hit-and-run crash on North Side, CPD says

A CTA bus slammed into a home on the city’s North Side on Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in the 5500 block of N. Central Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m.

What we know:

The CTA bus was traveling northbound on Central Avenue when it was hit on the front driver’s side by a black sedan traveling eastbound on Catalpa Avenue.

The sedan failed to stop at a stop sign.

The impact caused the bus driver to lose control. It hit a parked car, then a fixed fence, and finally the side of the home.

The black sedan fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The CTA bus was driven by a 46-year-old woman who had a cut to her head. She was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Tyler Wynd, a neighbor, said the family that lived in the house that was hit was inside at the time. They told him they were sitting on their couch watching a movie.

The home sustained structural damage and five residents were displaced as a result of the crash. The Red Cross was notified of the incident.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.