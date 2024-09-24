CTA crime: 2 boys, girl charged in armed robbery on Green Line

The Brief Three minors were charged with felonies for allegedly robbing a woman on a Green Line train earlier this month.



Two boys and a girl were charged with felonies after allegedly robbing a Green Line rider earlier this month on Chicago's South Side.

The boys, 12 and 15, and a 13-year-old girl were allegedly armed with a "dangerous weapon" when they stole property from a woman around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 while riding a CTA train near the 47th Street station, according to police.

The three suspects, who have not been identified due to their age, were arrested Monday in the Fuller Park neighborhood. They were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No further information was provided.