CTA crime: Man seriously wounded during fight on Blue Line platform

A man was seriously wounded by another CTA rider on a Blue Line platform early Friday on Chicago's Near West Side.

What we know:

The incident started after a 50-year-old was arguing with another man on the train around 12:30 a.m.

Both riders got off at the Clinton Blue Line stop where the argument escalated into a fight. The 50-year-old pulled out a "sharp object" after being punched in the face, injuring the other man’s face before the fight ended, according to police.

The 50-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The other man was taken to Rush Medical Center with a chin injury; his condition was not immediately known.

Area detectives are investigating.