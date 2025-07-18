CTA crime: Man seriously wounded during fight on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was seriously wounded by another CTA rider on a Blue Line platform early Friday on Chicago's Near West Side.
What we know:
The incident started after a 50-year-old was arguing with another man on the train around 12:30 a.m.
Both riders got off at the Clinton Blue Line stop where the argument escalated into a fight. The 50-year-old pulled out a "sharp object" after being punched in the face, injuring the other man’s face before the fight ended, according to police.
The 50-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The other man was taken to Rush Medical Center with a chin injury; his condition was not immediately known.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The