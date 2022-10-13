CTA crime: Men wanted for robbery on Red Line train near Fullerton station

article

A passenger on a CTA Red Line train was robbed and assaulted near the Fullerton Station on Chicago's North Side.

Police say they are searching for two men involved in the robbery that happened around 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The victim chased the offenders off the train after they took the victim's phone and wallet with force, according to Mass Transit Detectives.

One of the men punched the victim in the head from behind knocking him to the ground as the two offenders fled.

Detectives say the offenders are both Black men about 25-30 years old. One is 5'11-6'2 and wore a navy blue, long-sleeved shirt with dark sweatpants and a black backpack. The other man is about 5'9-6' with a thin mustache and wore a white hoodie, light blue/green tank top, yellow-colored sleeves and white pants.

Anyone with information on these two men are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443 or anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.