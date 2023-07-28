CTA debuts new Red Line tracks, announces final phase of modernization project

Chicago transit officials revealed new Red Line tracks in Edgewater on Friday as part of the CTA's ambitious $1.7 billion Red and Purple Modernization project.

CTA officials announced 1.3 miles of new track, bridges and viaducts that replaced a 100-year-old infrastructure between the Lawrence and Bryn Mawr stations.

The occasion included a special inaugural train ride as part of the Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) project.

Officials also announced Friday the kickoff of the final major stage of the project, which consists of a complete rebuild of the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations. This second phase is expected to last between 18 and 24 months, officials said.

The CTA will create a new temporary station at Foster and Winona and close the nearby Argyle, Berwyn and Lawrence stations. The Bryn Mawr station also will be open to southbound riders only. Those trains will run on two tracks between the Bryn Mawr and Wilson stations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

For more information on the CTA RPM project visit transitchicago.com/rpm.